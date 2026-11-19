https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/watch-in-full-opening-remarks-from-the-historic-putin-xi-trump-meeting-1125106640.html
Watch in Full: Opening Remarks From the Historic Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting
Watch in Full: Opening Remarks From the Historic Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting
Sputnik International
The three leaders met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China's Shenzhen, where they addressed Ukraine, nuclear arms, and cooperation among the three countries.
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Opening remarks from the historic Putin–Xi–Trump meeting - FULL VIDEO
Sputnik International
Opening remarks from the historic Putin–Xi–Trump meeting - FULL VIDEO
2026-11-19T09:36+0000
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vladimir putin, donald trump, china, russia, shenzhen, apec, xi jinping, видео
vladimir putin, donald trump, china, russia, shenzhen, apec, xi jinping, видео
Watch in Full: Opening Remarks From the Historic Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting
The three leaders met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China's Shenzhen, where they addressed Ukraine, nuclear arms, and cooperation among the three countries.
Russia, China, and the US share an interest in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine
As UN founders, the three countries share responsibility for upholding international law and maintaining peace and security
Cooperation could strengthen global stability; Putin proposed talks on global and regional ties and energy security, and pointed to counterterrorism as a shared priority
The world is turbulent, making cooperation among major powers essential
China, Russia, and the US should work together to address global problems and uphold peace and stability
When major powers get along, the world is at peace. When they clash, it falls into chaos
The US, Russia, and China need to keep talking, and Trump is ready to engage
The three countries should discuss reducing their nuclear arsenals
Ukraine would be on the agenda, and all three countries have an interest in ending the conflict
The International Criminal Court has gotten out of control