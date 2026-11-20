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Around 1,500 UFO Sighting Reports Filed Between 1947-1952 in US - Pentagon Data
Around 1,500 UFO Sighting Reports Filed Between 1947-1952 in US - Pentagon Data
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Approximately 1,500 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings were filed between 1947 and 1952 in the United States, according to data released by the US War Department.
2026-11-20T17:46+0000
2026-11-20T17:46+0000
2026-11-20T17:46+0000
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The information is revealed in a document that is attributed to the CIA's Office of Scientific Intelligence (OSI). The material called "Briefing on 'Flying Saucers'" is dated August 14, 1952. It evaluates probes on flying-saucers as well as their intelligence implications. According to the file, OSI among others reviewed its own intelligence, official reports, press and popular accounts as well as press indexes of the Soviet Union. Following review, the office advised no further action. Earlier in the day, the Pentagon released its eight tranche of previously classified files disclosing UAPs, previously known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). The release complies with US President Donald Trump's May 8th directive allowing for dozens of previously unseen photos, videos, and witness statements to be made public.
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Around 1,500 UFO Sighting Reports Filed Between 1947-1952 in US - Pentagon Data
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Approximately 1,500 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings were filed between 1947 and 1952 in the United States, with at least a fifth being classified as "unexplained", data released by the US Department of War on Friday showed.
The information is revealed in a document that is attributed to the CIA's Office of Scientific Intelligence (OSI). The material called "Briefing on 'Flying Saucers'" is dated August 14, 1952. It evaluates probes on flying-saucers as well as their intelligence implications.
"The materials state that approximately 1,500 official reports had been received since 1947, including 250 during July 1952, and that ATIC [Air Technical Intelligence Center] categorized approximately 20 percent as unexplained," the document reads.
According to the file, OSI among others reviewed its own intelligence, official reports, press and popular accounts as well as press indexes of the Soviet Union. Following review, the office advised no further action.
Earlier in the day, the Pentagon released its eight tranche of previously classified files disclosing UAPs, previously known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). The release complies with US President Donald Trump's May 8th directive allowing for dozens of previously unseen photos, videos, and witness statements to be made public.