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Conflict With Iran Cost US More Than $48 Billion – Pentagon
Conflict With Iran Cost US More Than $48 Billion – Pentagon
Sputnik International
The military operation against Iran has cost the United States more than $48 billion since the conflict began in late February, Arthur Miller, a Pentagon official responsible for budget matters, said.
2026-11-20T03:58+0000
2026-11-20T03:58+0000
2026-11-20T04:28+0000
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As of November 13, the figure stood at $48.3 billion, Miller, who presented an updated cost estimate on Thursday during a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, said. He said the amount includes expenditures for munitions, the replacement of military equipment, and the conduct of military operations. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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Conflict With Iran Cost US More Than $48 Billion – Pentagon
03:58 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 20.11.2026)
The military operation against Iran has cost the United States more than $48 billion since the conflict began in late February, Arthur Miller, a Pentagon official responsible for budget matters, said.
As of November 13, the figure stood at $48.3 billion, Miller, who presented an updated cost estimate on Thursday during a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, said.
He said the amount includes expenditures for munitions, the replacement of military equipment, and the conduct of military operations.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.