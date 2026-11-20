https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/iran-will-respond-in-kind-to-us-in-case-of-strikes-on-iranian-dams--irgc-1125116151.html
Iran Will Respond in Kind to US in Case of Strikes on Iranian Dams — IRGC
Iran Will Respond in Kind to US in Case of Strikes on Iranian Dams — IRGC
Sputnik International
If the United States strikes Iranian dams, Tehran will respond in kind, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said.
2026-11-20T03:36+0000
2026-11-20T03:36+0000
2026-11-20T04:26+0000
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Previously, The New York Times alleged that certain Iranian infrastructure facilities, including dams, might serve not only civilian but also military purposes. "If Iran decides to take military action, it will declare it openly... What is happening now is psychological operations by the enemy, aimed at shaping public opinion in the US and laying the groundwork for future military action. If the US attacks Iranian dams, it will certainly receive an in-kind response," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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Iran Will Respond in Kind to US in Case of Strikes on Iranian Dams — IRGC
03:36 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 20.11.2026)
If the United States strikes Iranian dams, Tehran will respond in kind, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said.
Previously, The New York Times alleged that certain Iranian infrastructure facilities, including dams, might serve not only civilian but also military purposes.
"If Iran decides to take military action, it will declare it openly... What is happening now is psychological operations by the enemy, aimed at shaping public opinion in the US and laying the groundwork for future military action. If the US attacks Iranian dams, it will certainly receive an in-kind response," Mohebbi said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.