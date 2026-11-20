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Putin Arrives in Tajikistan
Putin Arrives in Tajikistan
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit, where he will hold talks with the country’s president, Emomali Rahmon.
2026-11-20T03:17+0000
2026-11-20T03:17+0000
2026-11-20T04:27+0000
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vladimir putin
emomali rahmon
tajikistan
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asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
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The Russian head of state traveled to Dushanbe from Shenzhen, China, where he had participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and held a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. On the sidelines of the summit, he also held separate, individual meetings with each of these leaders, in addition to other international contacts. The agenda for Putin’s visit to Tajikistan is expected to focus on further development of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan. The Russian president said he plans to discuss security issues, trade and economic ties, and promising large-scale joint projects between the two nations with President Rahmon.
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vladimir putin, emomali rahmon, tajikistan, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
vladimir putin, emomali rahmon, tajikistan, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
Putin Arrives in Tajikistan
03:17 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 20.11.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit, where he will hold talks with the country’s president, Emomali Rahmon.
The Russian head of state traveled to Dushanbe from Shenzhen, China, where he had participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and held a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. On the sidelines of the summit, he also held separate, individual meetings with each of these leaders, in addition to other international contacts.
The agenda for Putin’s visit to Tajikistan is expected to focus on further development of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan. The Russian president said he plans to discuss security issues, trade and economic ties, and promising large-scale joint projects between the two nations with President Rahmon.