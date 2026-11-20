https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/uk-eu-reach-new-post-brexit-trade-migration-deal---joint-statement-1125124641.html
UK, EU Reach New Post-Brexit Trade, Migration Deal - Joint Statement
UK, EU Reach New Post-Brexit Trade, Migration Deal - Joint Statement
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The UK and the EU have reached a new agreement, which provides free trade in food, freedom of movement for up to 100,000 young people, and the integration of their emissions systems.
2026-11-20T17:51+0000
2026-11-20T17:51+0000
2026-11-20T17:51+0000
economy
andy burnham
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
brussels
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122708450_0:29:3537:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_2f488d0f8f2f3004c35b33886a0ca726.jpg
A UK-EU summit is taking place in Brussels this Friday, during which the two sides signed an economic partnership agreement. This deal modifies certain terms of the original Brexit agreement. The text of the document was released by the office of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The new migration system is set to go into effect no later than 2028. The parties also concluded an agreement on the trading of greenhouse gas emissions allowances and an agreement to eliminate phytosanitary checks on food and agricultural products. Furthermore, starting next year, the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus student exchange program. At a press conference following the deal, Burnham said that it would help UK farmers promote their products in European markets, following several years of declining export volumes. Burnham claimed that the agreement could boost the UK economy by 0.5%. The two sides did not reach an agreement on reducing tuition fees for Europeans at UK universities. In addition, the UK will not, for the time being, gain duty-free access to the European automotive market under the Made in Europe framework.
united kingdom (uk)
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122708450_404:0:3135:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2ae3f51d506b559e4e0e620d6856d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
andy burnham, united kingdom (uk), european union (eu), brussels
andy burnham, united kingdom (uk), european union (eu), brussels
UK, EU Reach New Post-Brexit Trade, Migration Deal - Joint Statement
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The UK and the EU have reached a new Brexit agreement, which provides for free trade in food products, freedom of movement for up to 100,000 young people, and the integration of their greenhouse gas emissions trading systems, according to a joint statement released by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office on Friday.
A UK-EU summit is taking place in Brussels this Friday, during which the two sides signed an economic partnership agreement. This deal modifies certain terms of the original Brexit agreement. The text of the document was released by the office of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
"We welcome the conclusion of negotiations on a Youth Experience Scheme (YES). The scheme will allow 100 000 young people from the EU and the UK respectively to reside for up to three years to engage in activities such as work, studies, au-pairing, volunteering, or simply travelling, in accordance with our respective legal frameworks," the statement read.
The new migration system is set to go into effect no later than 2028.
The parties also concluded an agreement on the trading of greenhouse gas emissions allowances and an agreement to eliminate phytosanitary checks on food and agricultural products. Furthermore, starting next year, the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus student exchange program.
At a press conference following the deal, Burnham said that it would help UK farmers promote their products in European markets, following several years of declining export volumes. Burnham claimed that the agreement could boost the UK economy by 0.5%.
The two sides did not reach an agreement on reducing tuition fees for Europeans at UK universities. In addition, the UK will not, for the time being, gain duty-free access to the European automotive market under the Made in Europe framework.