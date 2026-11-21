Iran Ready for Expert-Level Talks With US on Reopening Hormuz — Araghchi
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
© Sputnik / POOL/
Subscribe
Iran is prepared to hold expert-level talks with the US on implementing Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, IRNA reported.
“Our demand is clear: the seven conditions we have put forward must be fulfilled for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen,” the foreign minister stressed.
Araghchi said Washington must first make clear that it genuinely wants an agreement and take confidence-building measures. Tehran is prepared to discuss how its conditions are implemented — even shortening the timetable from two days to one day or “even two hours” — but not whether the conditions must be fulfilled.
Under Iran’s current proposal, Washington would meet Tehran’s requirements on the first day and the Strait would reopen on the second, with negotiations then moving forward. The conditions include lifting the latest US restrictive measures against Iran.
Araghchi added that the previous Islamabad memorandum is “no longer on the table,” although its principles could still provide a basis for a future US-Iran agreement.
Araghchi said Washington must first make clear that it genuinely wants an agreement and take confidence-building measures. Tehran is prepared to discuss how its conditions are implemented — even shortening the timetable from two days to one day or “even two hours” — but not whether the conditions must be fulfilled.
Under Iran’s current proposal, Washington would meet Tehran’s requirements on the first day and the Strait would reopen on the second, with negotiations then moving forward. The conditions include lifting the latest US restrictive measures against Iran.
Araghchi added that the previous Islamabad memorandum is “no longer on the table,” although its principles could still provide a basis for a future US-Iran agreement.