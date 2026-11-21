https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/merz-must-go--germanys-gen-z-rallies-against-conscription-and-cuts--reports-1125125455.html
'Merz Must Go!' — Germany’s Gen Z Rallies Against Conscription and Cuts — Reports
'Merz Must Go!' — Germany’s Gen Z Rallies Against Conscription and Cuts — Reports
Sputnik International
Around 87,000 people joined youth protests across Germany, according to organizers, demanding better-funded education, affordable living and climate action — while rejecting conscription and increased military spending.
2026-11-21T04:12+0000
2026-11-21T04:12+0000
2026-11-21T04:12+0000
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The Gen Z regelt movement called for demonstrations in 73 cities, Reuters reported, with thousands taking to the streets in Berlin, Cologne and elsewhere.The movement is also openly calling for Chancellor Friedrich Merz to resign, arguing that young people need investment in their future rather than cuts and preparation for war.
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friedrich merz, germany, berlin, cologne, bundeswehr, europe
'Merz Must Go!' — Germany’s Gen Z Rallies Against Conscription and Cuts — Reports
Around 87,000 people joined youth protests across Germany, according to organizers, demanding better-funded education, affordable living and climate action — while rejecting conscription and increased military spending.
The Gen Z regelt movement called for demonstrations in 73 cities, Reuters reported, with thousands taking to the streets in Berlin, Cologne and elsewhere.
“Not a single person, not a single cent for the Bundeswehr.”
The movement is also openly calling for Chancellor Friedrich Merz to resign, arguing that young people need investment in their future rather than cuts and preparation for war.