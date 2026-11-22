https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/iran-destroys-two-us-patriot-radars-in-bahrain--reports-1125129528.html
Iran Destroys Two US Patriot Radars in Bahrain — Reports
Iran Destroys Two US Patriot Radars in Bahrain — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force carried out a combined missile-and-drone operation against US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain, destroying two radars belonging to US Patriot air-defense systems, Fars News reported.
2026-11-22T04:35+0000
2026-11-22T04:35+0000
2026-11-22T04:35+0000
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The operation, codenamed “Ya Umm al-Banin” (“O Mother of the Sons”), came in response to continued US aggression and a violation of Iranian airspace by MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance and combat drones.The IRGC warned that Iran’s airspace is a “red line” and that any further violation would receive a “harsh and decisive response.”
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bahrain, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, patriot, us bases
bahrain, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, patriot, us bases
Iran Destroys Two US Patriot Radars in Bahrain — Reports
Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force carried out a combined missile-and-drone operation against US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain, destroying two radars belonging to US Patriot air-defense systems, Fars News reported.
The operation, codenamed “Ya Umm al-Banin” (“O Mother of the Sons”), came in response to continued US aggression and a violation of Iranian airspace by MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance and combat drones.
The IRGC warned that Iran’s airspace is a “red line” and that any further violation would receive a “harsh and decisive response.”