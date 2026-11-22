https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/italy-threatens-ukraine-aid-veto-over-mirotvorets-blacklist--reports-1125129275.html
Italy Threatens Veto on Ukraine Aid Over Mirotvorets Blacklist — Reports
Italy Threatens Veto on Ukraine Aid Over Mirotvorets Blacklist — Reports
Sputnik International
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has threatened to block further military aid to Ukraine unless Volodymyr Zelensky apologizes over his inclusion in Mirotvorets, the controversial Ukrainian database that publishes personal data of individuals it labels “enemies of Ukraine.”
2026-11-22T04:28+0000
2026-11-22T04:28+0000
2026-11-22T04:55+0000
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“I expect Zelensky’s apology,” Salvini said, warning that Italy would “draw the consequences” if Kiev failed to condemn and distance itself from the site, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also raised the issue directly with Zelensky in Berlin:Salvini has demanded that Mirotvorets be shut down, condemning what he called its “violence” and “Nazi-style profiling.”Listings published by the Mirotvorets website include a photograph of the targeted individual along with a variety of personal information, such as addresses, phone numbers and past employment. Anytime someone on the list is killed, they're later identified as "liquidated."The database has been active for years, going back to its founding in late 2014. Since its inception, the site has had its ties to Ukrainian law enforcement groups, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In fact, in early 2021 the European Parliament called on Kiev to shutter the website, accusing the database of inciting hatred and extremism.As of the report, Salvini remained on the blacklist and no apology from Zelensky had been issued.
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matteo salvini, volodymyr zelensky, giorgia meloni, ukraine, italy, nazi, mirotvorets
Italy Threatens Veto on Ukraine Aid Over Mirotvorets Blacklist — Reports
04:28 GMT 22.11.2026 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 22.11.2026)
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has threatened to block further military aid to Ukraine unless Volodymyr Zelensky apologizes over his inclusion in Mirotvorets, the controversial Ukrainian database that publishes personal data of individuals it labels “enemies of Ukraine.”
“I expect Zelensky’s apology,” Salvini said, warning that Italy would “draw the consequences” if Kiev failed to condemn and distance itself from the site, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also raised the issue directly with Zelensky in Berlin:
“Volodymyr, this is unacceptable both for Salvini and for all Italians.”
Salvini has demanded that Mirotvorets be shut down, condemning what he called its “violence” and “Nazi-style profiling.”
Listings published by the Mirotvorets website include a photograph of the targeted individual along with a variety of personal information, such as addresses, phone numbers and past employment. Anytime someone on the list is killed, they're later identified as "liquidated."
The database has been active for years, going back to its founding in late 2014. Since its inception, the site has had its ties to Ukrainian law enforcement groups, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In fact, in early 2021 the European Parliament called
on Kiev to shutter the website, accusing the database of inciting hatred and extremism.
As of the report, Salvini remained on the blacklist and no apology from Zelensky had been issued.
7 December 2022, 20:30 GMT