https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/slovakia-rejects-new-45-billion-eu-loan-for-ukraine--fico-1125129413.html
Slovakia Rejects New €45 Billion EU Loan for Ukraine — Fico
Slovakia Rejects New €45 Billion EU Loan for Ukraine — Fico
Sputnik International
Slovakia will not participate in the EU’s planned €45 billion loan for Ukraine, just as it stayed out of the previous €90 billion package, Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video address posted on Facebook*.
2026-11-22T04:29+0000
2026-11-22T04:29+0000
2026-11-22T04:29+0000
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Fico accused Brussels of “political blackmail” by linking the new Ukraine loan to the wider EU budget.The European Commission has proposed another €45 billion for Kiev in 2027, on top of the previously agreed €90 billion loan, with the money to be raised through common EU debt.*Banned in Russia for extremism
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Slovakia Rejects New €45 Billion EU Loan for Ukraine — Fico
Slovakia will not participate in the EU’s planned €45 billion loan for Ukraine, just as it stayed out of the previous €90 billion package, Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video address posted on Facebook*.
Fico accused Brussels of “political blackmail” by linking the new Ukraine loan to the wider EU budget.
“These are not loans, these are gifts,” Fico said, arguing that Ukraine would not repay a cent.
The European Commission has proposed another €45 billion for Kiev in 2027, on top of the previously agreed €90 billion loan, with the money to be raised through common EU debt.
*Banned in Russia for extremism