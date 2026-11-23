North Korea Seeks Peace, Not Supremacy — Kim Jong-un
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un receives credentials from ambassadors of Russia, Indonesia, Sweden, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh in Pyongyang
© Photo : KCNA
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The DPRK does not seek domination over other countries or expansion of its influence, Kim Jong-un said while receiving credentials from ambassadors of Russia, Indonesia, Sweden, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh in Pyongyang, KCNA reported.
“The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion.”
Kim said peace, development and prosperity form the core of the country’s foreign policy and stressed that Pyongyang is ready to strengthen cooperation with states that respect the DPRK’s sovereignty.
Kim said peace, development and prosperity form the core of the country’s foreign policy and stressed that Pyongyang is ready to strengthen cooperation with states that respect the DPRK’s sovereignty.
“The DPRK is ready to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation with all other countries that respect the sovereignty of our state and are friendly towards us, on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.”
He also reaffirmed the DPRK’s commitment to defending national sovereignty, security and development rights while promoting international peace and cooperation.