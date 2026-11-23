Russian MFA Spokeswoman Blasts UNESCO Over Omission of Russian Journalists
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry/
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed UNESCO for manipulating its journalist-safety report by excluding Russian reporters killed by Ukrainian troops.
“UNESCO is engaged in outright falsification,” Zakharova said.
The organization cross-checks data with anonymous NGOs, a practice she said violates UNESCO’s charter and intergovernmental status.
Zakharova argued that Russian journalists are then removed from the list of victims under the pretext of a supposed “methodology,” calling the practice “open selection and cynical segregation of people on the basis of nationality.”
The organization cross-checks data with anonymous NGOs, a practice she said violates UNESCO’s charter and intergovernmental status.
Zakharova argued that Russian journalists are then removed from the list of victims under the pretext of a supposed “methodology,” calling the practice “open selection and cynical segregation of people on the basis of nationality.”
“This is a direct manifestation of that very neo-Nazism,” she stressed.
The spokeswoman added that Russia will raise the issue with UNESCO’s director-general and demand that information from member states on journalists’ deaths be properly recorded without discrimination.