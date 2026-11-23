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Serbia to Hold Presidential Election on December 27 — Acting President
Serbia to Hold Presidential Election on December 27 — Acting President
Sputnik International
Serbia will hold its presidential election on December 27, acting President and Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Čupić said during an appearance on N1.
2026-11-23T03:46+0000
2026-11-23T03:46+0000
2026-11-23T03:46+0000
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“They will be called by November 26 and held on December 27. That is the only deadline,” Čupić said.Čupić also confirmed that the Student List already has a presidential candidate, but did not reveal the name.The vote follows former President Aleksandar Vučić’s resignation on September 27. Vučić had previously said he intended to leave office and contest the parliamentary election as an ordinary citizen. Under the Serbian Constitution, a presidential election must be held within three months of the previous president’s departure.
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Serbia to Hold Presidential Election on December 27 — Acting President
Serbia will hold its presidential election on December 27, acting President and Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Čupić said during an appearance on N1.
“They will be called by November 26 and held on December 27. That is the only deadline,” Čupić said.
Čupić also confirmed that the Student List already has a presidential candidate, but did not reveal the name.
“We have one. I know who the candidate is,” he added.
The vote follows former President Aleksandar Vučić’s resignation on September 27. Vučić had previously said he intended to leave office and contest the parliamentary election as an ordinary citizen. Under the Serbian Constitution, a presidential election must be held within three months of the previous president’s departure.