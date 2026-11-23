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'The Time of the East Is Coming': Pakistan's Ambassador on Trade, Trains, and Ties with Russia

'The Time of the East Is Coming': Pakistan's Ambassador on Trade, Trains, and Ties with Russia

Sputnik International

The end of November will see a landmark event: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a three-day official visit to Russia — his first visit to the country as prime minister. He is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin.

2026-11-23T15:06+0000

2026-11-23T15:06+0000

2026-11-23T15:06+0000

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shehbaz sharif

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moscow

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Russia-Pakistan relations have seen a genuine upsurge, with growing cooperation in transport, trade, and security.Sharif will be accompanied by a large business delegation taking part in a Russian-Pakistani business forum. On November 25, Moscow will also host a meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, co-chaired by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and his Pakistani counterpart Awais Leghari.What to expect from the visit, what place Pakistan occupies in the Eurasian economic model, and how it views its complex ties with Russia — Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi addressed these questions in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.Your Excellency, what are the main topics on the agenda for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to Russia?First of all, I would like to congratulate Sputnik on the official launch of its Urdu broadcasts today. This reflects the bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan, showing that relations between both countries are moving towards further improvement. You are absolutely right. At the end of this month, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will visit Russia, and this will be a very historic visit.I have been telling everyone what Lenin said: "There are decades where nothing happens, and there are days where decades happen." A historic moment. So, this is that very historic moment the world is passing through. Specifically, the war that started in the Persian Gulf on February 28 has changed the history of the world. And yesterday, the images we saw, in which President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump sat together, were an official declaration that the unipolar era is over and three major powers have emerged in the world. And the most welcoming thing is that at Yalta in 1945, three white nations were sitting together; this time, for the first time, an Asian country is among them, and Russia too—I always say that 70% of Russia's territory is basically in Asia.As I have mentioned before, when I went to Pakistan a month ago to brief Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding this visit, he said, "Look, our bilateral political relations are already very good, but now my focus, my entire focus will basically be on increasing trade relations, people-to-people contacts, cultural relations, and educational ties." So, we will sign various agreements on these very topics.Prior to that, our Intergovernmental Commission is taking place from the 23rd to the 25th, where we will discuss many things because both Pakistan and Russia live in the neighborhood of Eurasia, the landmass of Europe and Asia. Starting January 1st, Pakistan will formally begin negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union so that by June 30th we can enter into a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union—namely Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. This will be very historic. During this visit, you will see very key decisions being made that will reflect the new world and the direction in which world history is moving forward.Where does Russia fit into Pakistan's broader foreign policy strategy?It has a very important role. I believe this is the first time in history that Pakistan has had very good relations with all three of those countries that sat together yesterday—China, America, and Russia. As I said, yesterday's meeting included three countries, but following the war in the Persian Gulf, many middle powers have emerged, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Indonesia, and Brazil, and Pakistan played a very key role in the Gulf war.It has been almost a year since I came to Moscow. Before that, I was in the United Arab Emirates, where the Pakistani population is 2.4 million, and we used to have a lot of high-level visits there — from the Prime Minister, President, and Foreign Minister. I used to think that after the UAE, I was going to a place where there wouldn't be as much engagement, but I was wrong.Since I arrived, there has been a massive increase in visits from Pakistan and Russia, which reflects that our ties are very close across all areas—whether bilateral, regional, trade, or security relations. Russia has always played a key role for Pakistan. Historically, the Tashkent Agreement in 1966 was brokered with Russia's cooperation—at that time, it was the Soviet Union. The largest steel mill in Pakistan, established in the 1980s, was also built during the Soviet era. So we had strong ties, though limited to a few sectors. Now they are being expanded into many sectors, and you will see a major difference after this visit.In a previous interview given to Russian media, you mentioned the possibility of starting direct flights between Pakistan and Russia. Could you update us on any progress and the latest situation regarding this matter?Yes, absolutely! Three things are very important in boosting trade relations: first is visa facilitation, second is flights, and third is the state of your trade. When I recently went to Pakistan, I met with the Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Asif Sahib, and requested that an air link between Pakistan and Russia be essential. When I came to Russia 32 years ago, there used to be two flights a week: one was PIA's Islamabad–Moscow flight, and the other was Aeroflot's Karachi–Moscow–Karachi flight. He agreed completely and said they had stopped the flights back then due to a lack of payload.I have had the same interaction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and tourism bodies in Pakistan: we must make visas easier so tourists from both countries can visit each other. We are ready for that because Pakistan has already made visas very easy for Russians—they don't need to visit the embassy; they simply fill out the online visa form and get their visa within 24 to 72 hours. We have requested that visas for Pakistanis be facilitated in the same manner.I am very pleased to see that since my arrival, Russian tourists have been going to Pakistan in large numbers, and similarly, a large number of Pakistani tourists have been coming to Russia. As you know, Pakistan is a country of 260 million people, and our middle-class population is over 100 million, with the resources and income to travel abroad. Historically, Pakistani tourism was focused on the Middle East for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, and secondly, large numbers traveled to Europe, America, and the Far East. Now, Pakistanis have started exploring other destinations. Over the past few years, large numbers of Pakistani tourists have been visiting Central Asia and the Caucasus region—Azerbaijan, Georgia, and now Armenia. Russia can become a major hub for Pakistani tourists, and similarly, Pakistan can become a huge tourist hub for Russian tourists.Pakistan has a beautiful 1,046-kilometer coastline with warm waters, and it sits at a central crossroads between the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia. Furthermore, Pakistan has many historical sites. You have all heard of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa. If you go to the Louvre Museum in Paris, it states that among the four ancient civilizations of the world, one is the Indus Valley Civilization, which is in Pakistan; second is the Chinese civilization; third is the Tigris and Euphrates civilization; and fourth is the Nile civilization. Pakistan is where the Hindu Vedas were written—the name "Hind" itself comes from "Sindh." From here, Buddhism spread from Taxila first to China and then to the whole world. Historically, in 326 BC, Alexander the Great came here, creating a beautiful cultural fusion between the Indus and Greek civilizations. Later, when the Mughals came from Central Asia, the confluence of Mughal and Indian civilizations gave birth to the Taj Mahal, the Urdu language, the Lahore Fort, and Kathak dance.When civilizations meet, they create beauty, which is why Pakistan is a major hub for Russian tourists. I see a strong desire in Russian culture and among its people to explore other cultures, languages, and historical sites. I think it would be wonderful if direct flights operate between us; it will boost trade, culture, and education. Currently, we only have about 1,300 Pakistani students here—I want this number to reach at least 13,000.And I hope that Russian students and teachers also visit Pakistan. Relations are not just confined to big political events; you have to connect nations through many threads, and the Pakistani Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Russia is part of this very effort.According to your counterpart, the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, Russia and Pakistan are finalizing an agreement for a new railway route between the two countries and are selecting carriers. What concrete projects are currently under discussion, and what is their potential?This is very important. As I mentioned earlier, President Vladimir Putin's vision is to have North-South connectivity, in which railway and road links are crucial. In the upcoming Intergovernmental Commission, officials from the Ministry of Railways will participate, and our Minister for Railways will also accompany the Prime Minister in the official delegation.If you want to transport goods overland, a railway is the easiest and cheapest method. We are fully determined to send the first train from Islamabad to Moscow by the end of the year. Its route will be Islamabad – Quetta – Taftan – Iran (Tehran, Tabriz, and Astara). Through that route, it will enter Russia, and we will send goods back on the same train. From this, you may form an idea of the situation we currently face, as we are experiencing a few problems in the Black Sea; therefore, we are relying on land routes. The cost of shipping a container presently stands at approximately $10,000 to $11,000. Once this railway line becomes operational, the cost will drop to around $4,000. That will make a huge difference. It is very important because trade grows based on three things: the cost of raw materials, the cost of labor, and third—most importantly—how much money is spent on transportation. So for overland import and export, rail is the easiest and most vital route. We are already working on it; for now, the route is via Iran. But we are also working on alternative routes. The second route will be through Uzbekistan—from Termez Sharif (where my family migrated from to India 500 years ago) through Kabul, Jalalabad, Kharlachi, and Kohat. Another route we are looking at is Ashgabat – Serhetabat/Torghundi – Herat – Kandahar – Chaman – Quetta – Islamabad. So, there are multiple routes. As I said, yesterday was a very historic occasion. The time that Allama Iqbal spoke of in 1908 has come—and we celebrated Iqbal's birthday in Moscow on November 9th: "Open your eyes, look at the earth, look at the sky, look at the atmosphere, and look at the sun rising from the East." Beyond logistics, the payment mechanism for Pakistan-Russia trade is also a critical issue. In April of this year, the Prime Minister's Office directed the relevant authorities to expedite a currency swap agreement with Russia along the lines of the existing agreement with China. What progress has been made on this agreement so far, and are other potential payment methods also being considered?Payment mechanisms are extremely important for promoting trade. When I met the Prime Minister, I informed him that payment issues exist with the rest of the world as well, yet countries that are close friends of Russia have seen their trade grow over the past four to five years. In this regard, the prime minister instructed the entire cabinet that a solution must be found.One solution could be opening bank branches in each other's countries and trading exclusively in rupees and rubles. A second solution would be routing trade through a third country outside of SWIFT—such as China or Saudi Arabia. God willing, you will see significant progress on this during this visit. The Prime Minister says, "I do not want this visit to be just a photo-op where pictures are taken and formalities are exchanged; I want lasting trade progress from this visit." Pakistan and Russia have been working on finding a solution to this for a long time, and God willing, I am very hopeful that major progress will be made before the prime minister's visit, before December 1st.Given the growing use of artificial intelligence and information technology in daily life and commerce, what potential areas of cooperation can Russia and Pakistan pursue in this sector?I was very pleased to personally participate in a session at the Moscow Export Forum recently, where 20 Pakistani companies working in IT, AI, and computing took part. All these companies participated in various forums and had wonderful meetings with their Russian counterparts. As you know, Pakistan has the second-largest freelancing workforce in the world. When I was in the UAE, I saw that many major companies, banks, and telecom firms like Etisalat have their entire back-office support operating out of Pakistan.In today's world, artificial intelligence is a vital field, and both Pakistan and Russia have done extensive work in it. I always tell people that Pakistan's biggest tech breakthrough was Careem, a Dubai-based company founded by Mudassir Sheikha. Three friends co-founded it—one Pakistani, one Russian, and one Saudi—and they sold that company to Uber for $3.2 billion.There are many sectors where work is underway, and I believe three areas can progress very easily between our two countries: first and easiest is IT and AI; second is tourism, where both can work together extensively; and third is education. The Prime Minister of Pakistan places special focus on all three. The Pakistani companies that came here were amazed, saying they hadn't realized the potential here. When I was posted in the UAE, Pakistan's total IT exports there were around $200 million; three years later, they grew to $600–700 million. You will see a similar breakthrough between Russia and Pakistan in the coming days.In modern diplomacy, alongside governments, the public and the media play a major role. In your view, how can tourism, cultural diplomacy, and more direct media partnerships strengthen relations between Pakistan and Russia?It is significant. When I was growing up in Pakistan, my earliest memories are of my father waking up early in the morning and first listening to the BBC, followed by Radio Moscow, and then Voice of America. Similarly, I am glad to see that people are now taking a keen interest in Russian channels and Russian newspapers. That is why I am so delighted about the launch of Sputnik's Urdu service—it serves as a vital link between the people. Whatever people may say, radio is still the most widely listened-to medium in the world. If you come to my office, you will see a radio; I have a radio on in my car and a radio on at home, alongside watching TV and browsing the internet.When people-to-people contacts are established, each other's true qualities begin to shine through. Anyone I know—whether official guests or personal guests—who visits Russia is left wide-eyed with amazement. In today's era, perception has become increasingly important, and unfortunately, the perception of both Russia and Pakistan has been distorted by the media of third countries. Therefore, to truly understand and evaluate one another, it is crucial that we engage with each other's media—radio, television, film, theatre, and music.I recently heard about a Russian girl named Sonya who visited Pakistan a few months ago; she was practically moved to tears, saying her experience was completely different from what she had previously thought about Pakistan. Before you arrived, I was also listening to a prominent Indian defense analyst, Pravin Sawhney, who recently attended the Margalla Dialogue in Pakistan—his third or fourth visit there. He shared an anecdote from his return journey: because there are no direct flights between India and Pakistan, he was traveling via Dubai. A Pakistani gentleman sitting next to him on the flight recognized him from his vlogs and articles published worldwide, and they had a great conversation. When they reached the transit lounge at Dubai Airport, the Pakistani man said, "I want to buy you a meal." Pravin replied, "Why? I was your guest in Pakistan; now I'm in Dubai." The Pakistani man said, "You don't understand Pakistani hospitality—when someone comes to our home, we open not just our doors, but our hearts." Pravin said the man treated him to the best meal at Dubai Airport and insisted on paying.That is why I say our two countries share the exact same values. For both of us, family is paramount; we place a central belief in friendship and hospitality; and third, we are sincere, warm-hearted people. I have always maintained that the value systems and sense of hospitality of Russians and Pakistanis are very similar. I have found Russians to be extremely hospitable, just as Pakistanis are. You are therefore quite right that these ties are essential in bringing our two nations closer together.

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Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu Sputnik International Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu 2026-11-23T15:06+0000 true PT0M54S

Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu Sputnik International Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu 2026-11-23T15:06+0000 true PT0M39S

Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu Sputnik International Exclusive interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, to Sputnik Urdu 2026-11-23T15:06+0000 true PT2M23S

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