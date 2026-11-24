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Libya Condemns Ukrainian Attacks Near Benghazi
Libya Condemns Ukrainian Attacks Near Benghazi
Sputnik International
Libya’s Foreign Ministry has categorically condemned foreign military operations on Libyan territory and in its territorial waters following statements by Zelensky about operations targeting Russian vessels near Benghazi.
2026-11-24T03:51+0000
2026-11-24T03:51+0000
2026-11-24T03:51+0000
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The ministry stressed that Libyan sovereignty, territorial integrity, ports and territorial waters are non-negotiable, and demanded official explanations from Kiev.He said Zelensky “had claimed, acknowledged, and even boasted about them,” while describing the acts as “terrorist.”Al-Koni said Libya would immediately pursue legal and diplomatic measures, including referring the matter to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council.He also called for an emergency Security Council session and urged that Zelensky be placed on a terrorism watchlist over what he described as terrorist acts claimed by the Ukrainian side.
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Libya Condemns Ukrainian Attacks Near Benghazi
Libya’s Foreign Ministry has categorically condemned foreign military operations on Libyan territory and in its territorial waters following statements by Zelensky about operations targeting Russian vessels near Benghazi.
The ministry stressed that Libyan sovereignty, territorial integrity, ports and territorial waters are non-negotiable, and demanded official explanations from Kiev.
Presidential Council member Mousa Al-Koni characterized the actions as tantamount to “a declaration of war against the Libyan state,” Libya’s LANA news agency reported.
He said Zelensky “had claimed, acknowledged, and even boasted about them,” while describing the acts as “terrorist.”
Al-Koni said Libya would immediately pursue legal and diplomatic measures, including referring the matter to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council.
He also called for an emergency Security Council session and urged that Zelensky be placed on a terrorism watchlist over what he described as terrorist acts claimed by the Ukrainian side.