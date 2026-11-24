Pentagon Delays Patriot Interceptor Shipments to Ukraine - Report
© AP Photo / Sean MurphyA Patriot missile mobile launcher. File photo
© AP Photo / Sean Murphy
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The Pentagon is holding up the delivery of around 60 Patriot interceptor missiles—including stocks from European arsenals—that are awaiting approval to be sent to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is personally delaying the shipments, which involve PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors, according to sources cited by the FT.
The delay comes as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of interceptors needed to counter Russian ballistic missile attacks on energy infrastructure. Zelensky has said the US is currently supplying only 12 Patriot missiles a month—a quarter of the volume provided under the Biden administration.
The hold-up has strained relations between the US and Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials suspecting the deliveries are being used as political leverage. The Pentagon has denied deliberately blocking the transfers, with Hegseth stating that the US must first ensure its own forces are fully equipped.
The delay comes as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of interceptors needed to counter Russian ballistic missile attacks on energy infrastructure. Zelensky has said the US is currently supplying only 12 Patriot missiles a month—a quarter of the volume provided under the Biden administration.
The hold-up has strained relations between the US and Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials suspecting the deliveries are being used as political leverage. The Pentagon has denied deliberately blocking the transfers, with Hegseth stating that the US must first ensure its own forces are fully equipped.