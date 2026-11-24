https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/putin-discusses-outcomes-of-talks-with-xi-and-trump-with-russian-security-council---kremlin-1125139378.html
Putin Briefs Security Council on Outcome of Talks With XI, Trump
Putin Briefs Security Council on Outcome of Talks With XI, Trump
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the results of the trilateral talks in Shenzhen with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-11-24T10:48+0000
2026-11-24T10:48+0000
2026-11-24T11:14+0000
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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/trump-putin-xi-discussed-international-situation-strategic-stability---white-house-1125113450.html
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Putin Briefs Security Council on Outcome of Talks With XI, Trump
10:48 GMT 24.11.2026 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 24.11.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the results of the trilateral talks in Shenzhen with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
Putin did not hand over any documents to Trump or Xi Jinping at the meeting in Shenzhen
Dates for the next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have not yet been set
Russia has yet to grasp what contribution the Europeans could make to the process of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.