https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/three-tankers-hit-mines-in-strait-of-hormuz-despite-us-escort--reports-1125137870.html
Three Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz Despite US Escort – Reports
Three Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz Despite US Escort – Reports
Sputnik International
Three tankers navigating unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines and caught fire, the IRGC Navy said, according to IRNA.
2026-11-24T03:55+0000
2026-11-24T03:55+0000
2026-11-24T03:55+0000
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One vessel was hit near the southern coast and two others in the eastern part of the strait while under extensive US military air escort. The IRGC Navy said the escort failed to prevent the incidents.The Iranian force warned shipowners, captains and shipping companies that US military escort does not exempt vessels from following maritime regulations and IRGC Navy traffic-control instructions.
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Three Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz Despite US Escort – Reports
Three tankers navigating unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines and caught fire, the IRGC Navy said, according to IRNA.
One vessel was hit near the southern coast and two others in the eastern part of the strait while under extensive US military air escort. The IRGC Navy said the escort failed to prevent the incidents.
“The Strait of Hormuz is not a place to test unauthorized routes or ignore maritime warnings.”
The Iranian force warned shipowners, captains and shipping companies that US military escort does not exempt vessels from following maritime regulations and IRGC Navy traffic-control instructions.