Vucic Warns His Arrest Could Bring ‘a Million People’ Onto Serbia’s Streets
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/
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Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he would go on hunger strike if authorities attempted to arrest him, warning that such a move could trigger mass protests.
“What are you going to do then with a million people in the streets the moment that happens?” Vučić told Pink TV. “They thought I would run away, that I would step aside.”
Vučić also said he had received death threats from the Vračar criminal gang a day earlier and had no intention of reporting them to police.
Vučić also said he had received death threats from the Vračar criminal gang a day earlier and had no intention of reporting them to police.
“Since I have no one to report it to - the police are nonexistent - yesterday I received death threats from that gang. I received a clear and unequivocal message that I will be assassinated,” he said.
The comments come after Serbia’s October 25 snap parliamentary election, in which the Student List won 140 of 250 seats, while Vučić’s United Serbia list took 103, ending 14 years of Serbian Progressive Party rule. The student movement grew out of mass protests following the 2024 Novi Sad railway-station canopy collapse that killed 16 people.
The opposition victory sparked large celebrations in Belgrade and other cities. Some gatherings later saw tents and furniture set ablaze and objects thrown at police vehicles, although Student List organizers publicly urged supporters to avoid violence.
The opposition victory sparked large celebrations in Belgrade and other cities. Some gatherings later saw tents and furniture set ablaze and objects thrown at police vehicles, although Student List organizers publicly urged supporters to avoid violence.