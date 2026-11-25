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Even US Citizens May Face Ukraine’s Compulsory Military Draft — US Embassy Warns
Even US Citizens May Face Ukraine’s Compulsory Military Draft — US Embassy Warns
Sputnik International
The US Embassy in Kiev issued a security alert on November 24, warning Americans against traveling to Ukraine and highlighting the risk of compulsory military service for dual nationals.
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“Men ages 23 to 60 with Ukrainian citizenship may not be allowed to leave the country, to include men who are dual citizens. They may be required to join the military during martial law.”The State Department’s Level 4 travel advisory further warns:The US Embassy has already received numerous reports of dual US-Ukrainian citizens experiencing significant difficulties entering and leaving the country.Meanwhile, American diplomatic personnel face strict movement restrictions and require special authorization to travel outside Kiev.
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Even US Citizens May Face Ukraine’s Compulsory Military Draft — US Embassy Warns
The US Embassy in Kiev issued a security alert on November 24, warning Americans against traveling to Ukraine and highlighting the risk of compulsory military service for dual nationals.
“Men ages 23 to 60 with Ukrainian citizenship may not be allowed to leave the country, to include men who are dual citizens. They may be required to join the military during martial law.”
The State Department’s Level 4 travel advisory further warns:
“Ukraine will not recognize your U.S. citizenship if you are also a citizen of Ukraine.”
The US Embassy has already received numerous reports of dual US-Ukrainian citizens experiencing significant difficulties entering and leaving the country.
Meanwhile, American diplomatic personnel face strict movement restrictions and require special authorization to travel outside Kiev.