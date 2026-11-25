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Hackers Breach CIA Intelligence System — Reports
Hackers Breach CIA Intelligence System — Reports
Sputnik International
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have suffered a cyberattack exposing some unclassified information, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.
2026-11-25T04:15+0000
2026-11-25T04:15+0000
2026-11-25T04:15+0000
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cia
us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)
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The compromised system is used to analyze open-source intelligence, including commercial databases, satellite imagery and social media content. Information from other government agencies may also have been exposed.The extent of the breach remains unclear, although officials said no classified material was compromised.The incident follows recent breaches affecting the FBI’s nationwide criminal information database and the US Department of Agriculture.
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cia, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), us, hacker attack, military & intelligence
cia, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), us, hacker attack, military & intelligence
Hackers Breach CIA Intelligence System — Reports
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have suffered a cyberattack exposing some unclassified information, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.
The compromised system is used to analyze open-source intelligence, including commercial databases, satellite imagery and social media content. Information from other government agencies may also have been exposed.
The extent of the breach remains unclear, although officials said no classified material was compromised.
The incident follows recent breaches affecting the FBI’s nationwide criminal information database and the US Department of Agriculture.