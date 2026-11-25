https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/merz-sinks-further-in-polls-as-88-of-germans-reject-his-performance--reports-1125140974.html
Merz Sinks Further in Polls as 88% of Germans Reject His Performance — Reports
Merz Sinks Further in Polls as 88% of Germans Reject His Performance — Reports
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's disapproval rating has climbed to 88%, up two percentage points in just one week, according to the latest Forsa poll for the RTL/ntv Trendbarometer.
2026-11-25T04:12+0000
2026-11-25T04:12+0000
2026-11-25T04:12+0000
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friedrich merz
germany
christian democratic union (cdu)
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
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Only 11% of Germans are satisfied with his performance.Even among supporters of his own CDU/CSU bloc, 60% are dissatisfied with the chancellor.The AfD remains five percentage points ahead of the CDU/CSU (26% versus 21%), while the SPD stands at 13%.Some 57% of Germans do not believe any political party can solve the country's problems.The survey was conducted among 2,500 respondents between November 17 and 23.Merz's government faces an uncomfortable reality: almost nine in ten Germans are dissatisfied with the chancellor's performance.
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friedrich merz, germany, christian democratic union (cdu), christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
friedrich merz, germany, christian democratic union (cdu), christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
Merz Sinks Further in Polls as 88% of Germans Reject His Performance — Reports
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's disapproval rating has climbed to 88%, up two percentage points in just one week, according to the latest Forsa poll for the RTL/ntv Trendbarometer.
Only 11% of Germans are satisfied with his performance.
Even among supporters of his own CDU/CSU bloc, 60% are dissatisfied with the chancellor.
The AfD remains five percentage points ahead of the CDU/CSU (26% versus 21%), while the SPD stands at 13%.
Some 57% of Germans do not believe any political party can solve the country's problems.
The survey was conducted among 2,500 respondents between November 17 and 23.
Merz's government faces an uncomfortable reality: almost nine in ten Germans are dissatisfied with the chancellor's performance.