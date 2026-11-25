https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/putin-holds-talks-with-sultan-of-brunei-hassanal-bolkiah-in-moscow-1125141829.html
Putin Holds Talks With Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow
Putin Holds Talks With Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow
Sputnik International
Hassanal Bolkiah's visit is timed to the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brunei.
2026-11-25T10:54+0000
2026-11-25T10:54+0000
2026-11-25T10:54+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Putin and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah holding talks in Moscow on November 25.The leaders are expected to discuss current international and regional issues, the development of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, as well as ties in the spheres of culture and education.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
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Putin holds talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow
Sputnik International
Putin holds talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow
2026-11-25T10:54+0000
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Putin Holds Talks With Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Moscow
Hassanal Bolkiah's visit is timed to the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brunei.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Putin and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah holding talks in Moscow on November 25.
The leaders are expected to discuss current international and regional issues, the development of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, as well as ties in the spheres of culture and education.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!