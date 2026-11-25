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Russia and Pakistan Set $5 Billion Trade Target by 2030

Russia and Pakistan Set $5 Billion Trade Target by 2030

Sputnik International

Priority areas include energy, industrial development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

2026-11-25T10:45+0000

2026-11-25T10:45+0000

2026-11-25T11:02+0000

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The 11th Session of the Pakistan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation concluded in Moscow today. The Session was co-chaired by Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) of Pakistan, and Sergei Tsivilev, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.Building upon the progress achieved during the 10th Session held in Islamabad, the two sides reviewed bilateral economic cooperation and identified priority areas for further engagement, including trade and investment, energy, industrial development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport connectivity, education, science and technology, and culture.The Session culminated in the signing of the Protocol of the 11th IGC and the Programme for Economic Cooperation for 2026–2030, providing a strategic framework for advancing bilateral economic engagement over the coming years.Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained institutional engagement and the effective implementation of agreed initiatives to translate the growing momentum in bilateral relations into tangible economic outcomes.The deliberations, marked by mutual understanding and a constructive spirit, reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and the Russian Federation to developing a forward-looking, substantive and mutually beneficial partnership.It was agreed that the 12th Session of the Commission would be held in Pakistan in 2027.Key statements by Sergei Tsivilev, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation: 🔸Pakistan is an important partner of Russia, including within the SCO🔸 Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Moscow will become a crucial stage of interaction🔸 Thanks to the coordinated work of the relevant agencies, a number of agreements in various areas have been prepared for signing in the Kremlin; this will become a new stage in the development of bilateral relations🔸 According to the results of 2026, trade turnover grew by 11%; a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Pakistan is under development🔸 Russia plans to localize insulin production in Pakistan🔸 Russia is ready to assist Pakistan in the restoration and modernization of infrastructure projects🔸 We highlight the sustained interest of Pakistani citizens in medical tourism to RussiaPakistani Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari addressed the 11th Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission in Moscow.He said that Pakistan considers Russia a valuable friend in stability and cooperation.He also said that connectivity is equally important — and that Pakistan’s participation in the North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) together with Russia can result in significant improvement of trade.Agriculture and pharma are of great interest, and such engagements can improve supply chains and productivity, the minister noted. "Pakistan attaches great value to human interaction — youth affairs, culture, sports and exchanges between universities and colleges", the minister stressed. "We are confident that our bilateral relations will further improve", Leghari concluded.

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