Russia Ready to Share Energy Tech With Brunei, Help Increase Returns on Oil & Gas Fields – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah hold talks during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.
Subscribe
Russia is ready to share competencies and technologies in the energy sector with Brunei and help increase returns on oil and gas fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah.
Other statements by Putin after the talks with Hassanal Bolkiah:
Russia and Brunei cooperate effectively in security sphere, with Russian Navy ships calling at Bruneian ports
Russia and Brunei are determined to take bilateral relations to a new, more advanced level
Russia is ready to supply Brunei with halal-certified meat
Russia ready to share energy technologies with Brunei, help increase returns on oil & gas fields – Putin Other statements by Putin after the talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah: 🔸️ Russia and Brunei cooperate effectively in security sphere, with Russian Navy ships calling at Bruneian ports 🔸️ Russia and Brunei are determined to take bilateral relations to a new, more advanced level 🔸️ Russia is ready to supply Brunei with halal-certified meat— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 25, 2026