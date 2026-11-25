https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russia-rolls-out-new-ai-powered-anti-drone-weapon-1125143869.html
Russia Rolls Out New AI-Powered Anti-Drone Weapon
Russia Rolls Out New AI-Powered Anti-Drone Weapon
Sputnik International
The core of the new system is a Narval remote-controlled weapon station, originally developed for naval vessels, equipped with a 12.7mm Kord heavy machine gun.
2026-11-25T12:51+0000
2026-11-25T12:51+0000
2026-11-25T12:51+0000
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military & intelligence
russia
rostec
uralvagonzavod
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The combat module can track and engage airborne targets travelling at a speed of up to 80 meters per second, which is faster than the cruising speed of most fixed-wing long-range drones.The AI allows the weapon to autonomously detect and identify targets, as well as to ignore decoys, gauge the hostiles’ threat level and calculate the optimal ballistic trajectory.One crew member can operate from 4 to 16 such weapon systems from a remote location up to 10 kilometers away.The weapon system can serve both as a stationary and mobile defense, as it can be mounted on a variety of vehicles such as pickup trucks and flatbed trucks.The weapon system can be integrated with any detection systems, from weather stations and seismic sensors to radars and surveillance satellites.Designed by Rostec subsidiary Uralvagonzavod, the new weapon was presented at the Interpolitex-2026 International Exhibition of State Security Means in Moscow.
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military & intelligence, russia, rostec, uralvagonzavod, drone warfare, weapon
military & intelligence, russia, rostec, uralvagonzavod, drone warfare, weapon
Russia Rolls Out New AI-Powered Anti-Drone Weapon
The core of the new system is a Narval remote-controlled weapon station, originally developed for naval vessels, equipped with a 12.7mm Kord heavy machine gun.
The combat module can track and engage airborne targets travelling at a speed of up to 80 meters per second, which is faster than the cruising speed of most fixed-wing long-range drones.
The AI allows the weapon to autonomously detect and identify targets, as well as to ignore decoys, gauge the hostiles’ threat level and calculate the optimal ballistic trajectory.
One crew member can operate from 4 to 16 such weapon systems from a remote location up to 10 kilometers away.
The weapon system can serve both as a stationary and mobile defense, as it can be mounted on a variety of vehicles such as pickup trucks and flatbed trucks.
The weapon system can be integrated with any detection systems, from weather stations and seismic sensors to radars and surveillance satellites.
Designed by Rostec subsidiary Uralvagonzavod, the new weapon was presented at the Interpolitex-2026 International Exhibition of State Security Means in Moscow.