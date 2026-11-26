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Kim Jong-un Unveils New Nuclear Materials Plant
Kim Jong-un Unveils New Nuclear Materials Plant
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly built facility for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials, ordering a major acceleration of the country's nuclear arsenal.
2026-11-26T03:57+0000
2026-11-26T03:57+0000
2026-11-26T04:30+0000
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He ordered the "geometric" qualitative and quantitative expansion of the DPRK's nuclear potential.Kim declared that the international nuclear non-proliferation system has "collapsed as a matter of fact," blaming the US and its allies for facilitating nuclear technology transfers and increasing the danger of nuclear use.
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kim jong un, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear technology
kim jong un, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), nuclear technology
Kim Jong-un Unveils New Nuclear Materials Plant
03:57 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 26.11.2026)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly built facility for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials, ordering a major acceleration of the country's nuclear arsenal.
He ordered the "geometric" qualitative and quantitative expansion of the DPRK's nuclear potential.
Kim declared that the international nuclear non-proliferation system has "collapsed as a matter of fact," blaming the US and its allies for facilitating nuclear technology transfers and increasing the danger of nuclear use.