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'Results of Year With Vladimir Putin' to Be Broadcast on December 10 - Kremlin
'Results of Year With Vladimir Putin' to Be Broadcast on December 10 - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - The "Results of Year With Vladimir Putin" program will be broadcast on December 10 at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the... 26.11.2026, Sputnik International
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"The 'Results of Year With Vladimir Putin' program will be broadcast on December 10 at 12:00 Moscow time," the Kremlin said in a statement. People will be able to ask Putin a question through the official website, SMS and MMS texts, by phone call and through a mobile application, the statement read, adding that another option will be via Russian social media and the Max platform.
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'Results of Year With Vladimir Putin' to Be Broadcast on December 10 - Kremlin
MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - The "Results of Year With Vladimir Putin" program will be broadcast on December 10 at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The 'Results of Year With Vladimir Putin' program will be broadcast on December 10 at 12:00 Moscow time," the Kremlin said in a statement.
People will be able to ask Putin a question through the official website, SMS and MMS texts, by phone call and through a mobile application, the statement read, adding that another option will be via Russian social media and the Max platform.
"Questions will be accepted from 00:00 Moscow time on November 27 and until the end of the program on December 10," the Kremlin added.