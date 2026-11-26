https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/singapore-urges-us-to-reconsider-proposed-tariffs---trade-ministry-1125146727.html
Singapore Urges US to Reconsider Proposed Tariffs - Trade Ministry
Singapore Urges US to Reconsider Proposed Tariffs - Trade Ministry
Sputnik International
Singapore's Energy, Trade and Industry Ministry has called on the United States to reconsider a proposal for tariffs of up to 20% on Singaporean exports, in addition to existing duties.
2026-11-26T09:37+0000
2026-11-26T09:37+0000
2026-11-26T09:37+0000
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"The USTR [United States Trade Representative]’s findings do not take into account the structure of Singapore's economy," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the country's global trade surplus reflects its open, market-oriented economy and its status as an international business and trading hub. Singapore does not protect its domestic market, nor does it subsidize the production of goods for export, furthermore, its free trade agreements are fully consistent with World Trade Organization rules, the statement said. Since the free trade agreement between Singapore and the US was signed over 20 years ago, Washington has consistently maintained a trade surplus with the city-state, amounting to $27 billion in 2024 and rising to $33 billion in 2025, it said. On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative proposed imposing a tariff of up to 20% on Singaporean exports to the US, on top of any existing duties, adding this could potentially be adjusted down to 10%, should Singapore enter into a reciprocal trade agreement or reach other arrangements with the US.
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Singapore Urges US to Reconsider Proposed Tariffs - Trade Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore's Energy, Trade and Industry Ministry has called on the United States to reconsider a proposal for tariffs of up to 20% on Singaporean exports, in addition to existing duties.
"The USTR [United States Trade Representative]’s findings do not take into account the structure of Singapore's economy," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the country's global trade surplus reflects its open, market-oriented economy and its status as an international business and trading hub. Singapore does not protect its domestic market, nor does it subsidize the production of goods for export, furthermore, its free trade agreements are fully consistent with World Trade Organization rules, the statement said.
Since the free trade agreement between Singapore and the US was signed over 20 years ago, Washington has consistently maintained a trade surplus with the city-state, amounting to $27 billion in 2024 and rising to $33 billion in 2025, it said.
"Singapore disagrees with USTR's findings and we are very disappointed with the proposed actions against Singapore … We will also continue to engage the USTR constructively, including to urge the USTR to reconsider its proposed actions on Singapore and to explore ways to reduce the tariff," the statement read.
On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative proposed imposing a tariff of up to 20% on Singaporean exports to the US, on top of any existing duties, adding this could potentially be adjusted down to 10%, should Singapore enter into a reciprocal trade agreement or reach other arrangements with the US.