https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/sponsoring-kievs-terrorism-more-important-for-eu-than-own-population---zakharova-1125145859.html
Sponsoring Kiev's Terrorism More Important for EU Than Own Population - Zakharova
Sponsoring Kiev's Terrorism More Important for EU Than Own Population - Zakharova
Sputnik International
The European Union leadership will discuss allocating money to the criminal Kiev regime at an upcoming summit in Brussels, as financing terrorism and war is... 26.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-26T03:39+0000
2026-11-26T03:39+0000
2026-11-26T04:27+0000
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The EU leaders' summit will take place in Brussels on November 26-27, where they will also discuss an additional reduction of the draft European budget for the next seven years. A number of countries in the bloc are dissatisfied with Brussels' plans to allocate billions of euros to the Kiev regime. "The EU crisis is obvious. Yet instead of solving the pressing problems of its population, Brussels officials will discuss financing terrorism, sponsoring the war to the last Ukrainian," Zakharova said. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said social policy, medicine or science are less important for the EU than the Kiev regime's activities. "Neither social policy, nor medicine, nor education, nor science is, from Brussels' point of view, as important as the Zelensky regime and its criminal activities," she said. The EU is discussing a new multiannual budget for 2028-2034 worth almost 2 trillion euros ($2.19 trillion), around which sharp disagreements remain over the distribution of spending, including the financing of Ukraine. European Council President Antonio Costa earlier presented a new draft budget for the bloc for 2028-2034, providing for a cut in overall spending by 204 billion euros ($223.79 billion) compared to the European Commission's initial proposal. At the same time, the $109.7 billion reserve earmarked for Ukraine was left unchanged. Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria opposed allocating money to the Kiev regime.
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europe, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, european union (eu), brussels, ukraine, kiev, volodymyr zelensky
europe, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, european union (eu), brussels, ukraine, kiev, volodymyr zelensky
Sponsoring Kiev's Terrorism More Important for EU Than Own Population - Zakharova
03:39 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 26.11.2026)
The European Union leadership will discuss allocating money to the criminal Kiev regime at an upcoming summit in Brussels, as financing terrorism and war is more important to them than the real problems of Europeans, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
The EU leaders' summit will take place in Brussels on November 26-27, where they will also discuss an additional reduction of the draft European budget for the next seven years. A number of countries in the bloc are dissatisfied with Brussels' plans to allocate billions of euros to the Kiev regime.
"The EU crisis is obvious. Yet instead of solving the pressing problems of its population, Brussels officials will discuss financing terrorism, sponsoring the war to the last Ukrainian," Zakharova said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said social policy, medicine or science are less important for the EU than the Kiev regime's activities.
"Neither social policy, nor medicine, nor education, nor science is, from Brussels' point of view, as important as the Zelensky regime and its criminal activities," she said.
The EU is discussing a new multiannual budget for 2028-2034 worth almost 2 trillion euros ($2.19 trillion), around which sharp disagreements remain over the distribution of spending, including the financing of Ukraine.
European Council President Antonio Costa earlier presented a new draft budget for the bloc for 2028-2034, providing for a cut in overall spending by 204 billion euros ($223.79 billion) compared to the European Commission's initial proposal. At the same time, the $109.7 billion reserve earmarked for Ukraine was left unchanged.
Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria opposed allocating money to the Kiev regime.