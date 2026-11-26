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Ukrainian Forces Attack Civilians With UAV During Evacuation From Konstantinovka - Russian Soldier
Ukrainian Forces Attack Civilians With UAV During Evacuation From Konstantinovka - Russian Soldier
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces attacked civilians with a drone during the evacuation from Konstantinovka, leaving two elderly... 26.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-26T09:26+0000
2026-11-26T09:26+0000
2026-11-26T09:26+0000
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The soldiers of the regiment evacuated 16 civilians from Konstantinovka, according to the military. Two elderly civilians — a woman and a man — were injured in the attack, he said.
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Ukrainian Forces Attack Civilians With UAV During Evacuation From Konstantinovka - Russian Soldier
MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces attacked civilians with a drone during the evacuation from Konstantinovka, leaving two elderly civilians injured, the deputy commander of the motorized rifle regiment of the Russia's Yug (South) group of forces said on Thursday.
The soldiers of the regiment evacuated 16 civilians from Konstantinovka, according to the military.
"Two civilians were attacked by a drone. The ... [evacuation] went from point to point, during one of the movements in the area of the forest belt, they] were attacked by drones, although it is clearly visible on the cameras there that these are ordinary civilians, and of advanced age," the military said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Two elderly civilians — a woman and a man — were injured in the attack, he said.