https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/us-special-envoy-kushner-calls-putin-historic-figure-grand-master-of-politics-1125145752.html
US Special Envoy Kushner Calls Putin Historic Figure, Grand Master of Politics
US Special Envoy Kushner Calls Putin Historic Figure, Grand Master of Politics
Sputnik International
US special envoy Jared Kushner described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a historic leader and grand master of politics.
2026-11-26T03:16+0000
2026-11-26T03:16+0000
2026-11-26T04:26+0000
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"President Putin is very organized... He's definitely a grand master of politics. He's a historic figure," Kushner told Axel Springer SE. On November 12, Putin met with Kushner and his colleague Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine conflict. On November 10-11, delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the country's delegation, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic of the meeting. He also noted that the parties had reached an agreement on a new, large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the specific parameters of which would be announced in the near future.
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jared kushner, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, steve witkoff
US Special Envoy Kushner Calls Putin Historic Figure, Grand Master of Politics
03:16 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 26.11.2026)
US special envoy Jared Kushner described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a historic leader and grand master of politics.
"President Putin is very organized... He's definitely a grand master of politics. He's a historic figure," Kushner told Axel Springer SE.
On November 12, Putin met with Kushner and his colleague Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
On November 10-11, delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the country's delegation, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic of the meeting. He also noted that the parties had reached an agreement on a new, large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the specific parameters of which would be announced in the near future.