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Argentine Opposition Wants to Reapply for BRICS Membership – Party
Argentine Opposition Wants to Reapply for BRICS Membership – Party
Sputnik International
Argentina's opposition Justicialist Party will reapply for the South American country's BRICS membership if it returns to power, Gustavo Adolfo Menendez, the... 27.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-27T03:42+0000
2026-11-27T03:42+0000
2026-11-27T04:30+0000
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"Part of our state policy, if we return to power in Argentina, is to again request this opportunity for our country," Menendez said. Argentina received an invitation to join BRICS in 2023 under President Alberto Fernandez, a member of the Justicialist Party. Justicialists' Sergio Massa lost that year's presidential race to Javier Milei, who rejected the invitation. Menendez predicted defeat for President Milei in the 2027 presidential election, citing public dissatisfaction with his policies, and praised BRICS for doing a great deal for the Global South, calling the association an ideal partner for Argentina. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
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Argentine Opposition Wants to Reapply for BRICS Membership – Party
03:42 GMT 27.11.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 27.11.2026)
Argentina's opposition Justicialist Party will reapply for the South American country's BRICS membership if it returns to power, Gustavo Adolfo Menendez, the party's international relations secretary, told Sputnik.
"Part of our state policy, if we return to power in Argentina, is to again request this opportunity for our country," Menendez said.
Argentina received an invitation to join BRICS in 2023 under President Alberto Fernandez, a member of the Justicialist Party. Justicialists' Sergio Massa lost that year's presidential race to Javier Milei, who rejected the invitation.
Menendez predicted defeat for President Milei in the 2027 presidential election, citing public dissatisfaction with his policies, and praised BRICS for doing a great deal for the Global South, calling the association an ideal partner for Argentina.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.