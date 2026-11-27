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EU Countries Fail to Reach Budget Agreement at Brussels Summit - Costa
EU Countries Fail to Reach Budget Agreement at Brussels Summit - Costa
Sputnik International
The European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the EU 2028–2034 budget at the summit in Brussels, European Council President Antonio Costa said. 27.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-27T03:15+0000
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Costa also said the EU leaders failed to agree on allocating an additional 45 billion euros ($49.35 billion) for Ukraine and will return to the discussion in December. He said 24 member states supported the proposal to allocate the additional sum to Ukraine. The loan is split into 25 billion euros for military assistance and 20 billion euros for general budget support. One of the states who supported the proposal, Bulgaria, agreed to participate only in the non-military component, he said.
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EU Countries Fail to Reach Budget Agreement at Brussels Summit - Costa
03:15 GMT 27.11.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 27.11.2026)
The European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the EU 2028–2034 budget at the summit in Brussels, European Council President Antonio Costa said.
Costa also said the EU leaders failed to agree on allocating an additional 45 billion euros ($49.35 billion) for Ukraine and will return to the discussion in December.
He said 24 member states supported the proposal to allocate the additional sum to Ukraine.
The loan is split into 25 billion euros for military assistance and 20 billion euros for general budget support.
One of the states who supported the proposal, Bulgaria, agreed to participate only in the non-military component, he said.