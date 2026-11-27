Iranian Navy Special Forces Recover 2 Tankers Seized by US - Commander
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisThe Pegas tanker, that has recently changed its name to Lana, is seen off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia, Greece, Friday, May 27, 2022. The crude oil cargo of the Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the U.S., a Greek official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Navy special forces have recovered two Iranian tankers seized by the US military, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said on Friday.
"The US military seized two Irainian tankers, but Iranian Navy special forces suddenly attacked the Americans while they were sleeping and recovered the vessels," Irani was quoted as saying by the Mizan news agency.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran. Iran launched retaliatory strikes. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and hostilities could resume.