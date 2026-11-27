https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/kyrgyzstan-china-to-unite-power-grids-build-cross-border-power-line-energy-ministry-1125153672.html
Kyrgyzstan, China to Unite Power Grids, Build Cross-Border Power Line - Energy Ministry
Kyrgyzstan, China to Unite Power Grids, Build Cross-Border Power Line - Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
Kyrgyzstan and China are planning to integrate their power grids and build a cross-border power transmission line, the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-27T18:17+0000
2026-11-27T18:17+0000
2026-11-27T18:17+0000
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Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov and Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration, discussed energy cooperation at a meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao. Rysbekov said that the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry proposed a phased schedule to commission the power line in December 2027. Kyrgyzstan's annual electricity deficit is around 3.5-4 billion kilowatt-hours. The Central Asian country covers this deficiency by importing electricity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Russia. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised to plug the power gap by building new generating capacity within the next two to three years and begin exporting electricity in five years.
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Kyrgyzstan, China to Unite Power Grids, Build Cross-Border Power Line - Energy Ministry
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan and China are planning to integrate their power grids and build a cross-border power transmission line, the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry said on Friday.
Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov and Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration, discussed energy cooperation at a meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.
"The sides payed particular attention to integrating the two countries' energy systems, constructing a cross-border power transmission line to import energy from China to Kyrgyzstan, and supplying power to the border zone industrial park," the ministry said.
Rysbekov said that the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry proposed a phased schedule to commission the power line in December 2027.
Kyrgyzstan's annual electricity deficit is around 3.5-4 billion kilowatt-hours. The Central Asian country covers this deficiency by importing electricity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Russia. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised to plug the power gap by building new generating capacity within the next two to three years and begin exporting electricity in five years.