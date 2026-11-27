https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/le-pen-win-could-trigger-frexit---french-minister-1125151050.html
Le Pen Win Could Trigger 'Frexit' - French Minister
Le Pen Win Could Trigger 'Frexit' - French Minister
Sputnik International
A potential Marine Le Pen presidency could trigger France's exit from the European Union, the Financial Times cites French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad as saying.
2026-11-27T08:10+0000
2026-11-27T08:10+0000
2026-11-27T08:10+0000
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The right-wing National Rally party, where Marine Le Pen leads the parliamentary group, could lead France toward a de facto “Frexit,” argues Benjamin Haddad.In his opinion, a National Rally government would inevitably clash with Brussels, with the first major battles likely to center on the EU budget and financial aid to Ukraine.France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a second round - if required - slated for May 2. Le Pen maintains a commanding lead - a Toluna-Harris Interactive survey, conducted for French media outlets, put her at around 31% of voting intentions.Her main potential challenger is Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/le-pen-leads-other-french-presidential-candidates-by-wide-margin---poll-1124623919.html
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france, europe, european union (eu), marine le pen, frexit, national rally, jean-luc melenchon
france, europe, european union (eu), marine le pen, frexit, national rally, jean-luc melenchon
Le Pen Win Could Trigger 'Frexit' - French Minister
A potential Marine Le Pen presidency could trigger France's exit from the European Union, the Financial Times cites French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad as saying.
The right-wing National Rally party, where Marine Le Pen leads the parliamentary group, could lead France toward a de facto “Frexit,” argues Benjamin Haddad.
In his opinion, a National Rally government would inevitably clash with Brussels, with the first major battles likely to center on the EU budget and financial aid to Ukraine.
France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a second round - if required - slated for May 2. Le Pen maintains a commanding lead
- a Toluna-Harris Interactive survey, conducted for French media outlets, put her at around 31% of voting intentions.
Her main potential challenger is Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party.