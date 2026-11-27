https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/power-outage-affects-over-800000-americans-after-storms-hit-on-thanksgiving-1125151953.html
Power Outage Affects Over 800,000 Americans After Storms Hit on Thanksgiving
Power Outage Affects Over 800,000 Americans After Storms Hit on Thanksgiving
Sputnik International
The number of customers in the United States without power due to severe weather has exceeded 800,000, according data from the Power Outage monitoring website, reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-27T11:59+0000
2026-11-27T11:59+0000
2026-11-27T11:59+0000
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As of 06:15 GMT, Pennsylvania is leading the list with 171,100 customers without electricity, followed by New Jersey with 166,600, and Maryland with 121,300. Residents in Virginia, Missouri, New York, Delaware, and Connecticut are also experiencing power outages. In total, nearly 816,000 customers across the US are currently without electricity due to the adverse weather. Earlier this week, the US National Weather Service warned that the severe weather would persist through Friday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and significant coastal flooding to the country's East Coast.
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Power Outage Affects Over 800,000 Americans After Storms Hit on Thanksgiving
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of customers in the United States without power due to severe weather has exceeded 800,000, according data from the Power Outage monitoring website, reviewed by Sputnik.
As of 06:15 GMT, Pennsylvania is leading the list with 171,100 customers without electricity, followed by New Jersey with 166,600, and Maryland with 121,300.
Residents in Virginia, Missouri, New York, Delaware, and Connecticut are also experiencing power outages.
In total, nearly 816,000 customers across the US are currently without electricity due to the adverse weather.
Earlier this week, the US National Weather Service warned that the severe weather would persist through Friday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and significant coastal flooding to the country's East Coast.