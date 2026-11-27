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UAE Prioritizes Stronger Ties With Russia - Ambassador
UAE Prioritizes Stronger Ties With Russia - Ambassador
Sputnik International
The United Arab Emirates attaches special importance to strengthening friendly relations with Russia, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Ahmed Al-Jaber said on Friday.
2026-11-27T16:00+0000
2026-11-27T16:00+0000
2026-11-27T16:00+0000
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"The UAE attaches special importance to the further strengthening of friendly relations with Russia and intends to build on the results achieved and open new avenues for interaction for the benefit of our states and peoples," he said at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UAE. The country looks to the future with confidence and is sure that new successes lie ahead, he added.
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UAE Prioritizes Stronger Ties With Russia - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates attaches special importance to strengthening friendly relations with Russia, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Ahmed Al-Jaber said on Friday.
"The UAE attaches special importance to the further strengthening of friendly relations with Russia and intends to build on the results achieved and open new avenues for interaction for the benefit of our states and peoples," he said at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UAE.
The country looks to the future with confidence and is sure that new successes lie ahead, he added.