https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/us-faces-delays-extending-service-life-of-tomahawk-missiles---documents-1125150411.html
US Faces Delays Extending Service Life of Tomahawk Missiles - Documents
US Faces Delays Extending Service Life of Tomahawk Missiles - Documents
Sputnik International
The US Navy is more than a year behind schedule on the planned recertification of Tomahawk cruise missiles despite a shortage of such munitions, including... 27.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-27T03:55+0000
2026-11-27T03:55+0000
2026-11-27T04:32+0000
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US Navy secretary nominee Hung Cao said at a Senate hearing on November 17 that the US Navy used expired Tomahawk missiles during the operation against Iran due to munitions shortages. The total service life of Tomahawk missiles is 30 years, provided they undergo recertification after the first 15 years of operation. In fiscal year 2024, the Navy planned to refurbish 274 missiles in this manner, the documents showed. The order was later cut to 218 units, and the initial deliveries of recertified missiles were pushed back by 15 months to August 2026, after the start of the operation against Iran. The missile recertification order for fiscal year 2025 was also reduced from 252 to 164 missiles, and the start of deliveries under that order was delayed from May 2026 by exactly 12 months. Meanwhile, the latest budget report schedules zero deliveries of such refurbished missiles for the entire 2026 calendar year. The earliest delivery dates are May 2027 for the baseline version and September 2027 for the anti-ship variant. The recertification turnaround time at Raytheon's facility grew from 12 to 31 months, and to 40 months for the anti-ship version, the documents said. However, the reports do not clarify whether these delays affected the use of the missiles in the operation against Iran.
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military & intelligence, us navy, tomahawk, us-iran relations, pentagon
US Faces Delays Extending Service Life of Tomahawk Missiles - Documents
03:55 GMT 27.11.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 27.11.2026)
The US Navy is more than a year behind schedule on the planned recertification of Tomahawk cruise missiles despite a shortage of such munitions, including during the American operation in Iran, according to budget documents reviewed by Sputnik.
US Navy secretary nominee Hung Cao said at a Senate hearing on November 17 that the US Navy used expired Tomahawk missiles during the operation against Iran due to munitions shortages.
The total service life of Tomahawk missiles is 30 years, provided they undergo recertification after the first 15 years of operation. In fiscal year 2024, the Navy planned to refurbish 274 missiles in this manner, the documents showed. The order was later cut to 218 units, and the initial deliveries of recertified missiles were pushed back by 15 months to August 2026, after the start of the operation against Iran.
The missile recertification order for fiscal year 2025 was also reduced from 252 to 164 missiles, and the start of deliveries under that order was delayed from May 2026 by exactly 12 months.
Meanwhile, the latest budget report schedules zero deliveries of such refurbished missiles for the entire 2026 calendar year. The earliest delivery dates are May 2027 for the baseline version and September 2027 for the anti-ship variant.
The recertification turnaround time at Raytheon's facility grew from 12 to 31 months, and to 40 months for the anti-ship version, the documents said.
However, the reports do not clarify whether these delays affected the use of the missiles in the operation against Iran.