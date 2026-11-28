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Europe Suffering Huge Losses Due to Anti-Russian Policy – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Europe Suffering Huge Losses Due to Anti-Russian Policy – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Europe is suffering huge losses due to its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik. 28.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-28T03:39+0000
2026-11-28T03:39+0000
2026-11-28T04:25+0000
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"The losses are colossal. What is happening to the EU, a crisis that has taken on economic, social and political dimensions, is the result of the reckless policy they are pursuing toward our country," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission. Nearly one in three residents of the EU cannot afford unexpected expenses, tens of millions of people are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, and they are also unable to keep their homes adequately warm, Eurostat data and European Commission statements seen by Sputnik showed.
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Europe Suffering Huge Losses Due to Anti-Russian Policy – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
03:39 GMT 28.11.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 28.11.2026)
Europe is suffering huge losses due to its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The losses are colossal. What is happening to the EU, a crisis that has taken on economic, social and political dimensions, is the result of the reckless policy they are pursuing toward our country," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission.
Nearly one in three residents of the EU cannot afford unexpected expenses, tens of millions of people are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, and they are also unable to keep their homes adequately warm, Eurostat data and European Commission statements seen by Sputnik showed.