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Mecca Alliance to Boost Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks – Statement
Mecca Alliance to Boost Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks – Statement
Sputnik International
Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to step up efforts to ensure the Gulf Arab kingdom's security amid ongoing attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance in Islamabad.
2026-11-28T03:14+0000
2026-11-28T03:14+0000
2026-11-28T04:24+0000
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"The Committee reiterated its strong condemnation of persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the Agreement," the document read. The three nations confirmed their commitment to collective defense, solidarity and respect for the sovereignty of the member states and agreed to continue political and military consultations in order to reduce tensions in the region and resolve disputes peacefully through dialogue. They welcomed preparations for the launch of the alliance's Saudi-headquartered secretariat, which will coordinate the work of the association. Separately, the parties discussed cooperation in the defense industry, joint technology development, military training and strengthening the armies to improve the coordination of the forces of the three countries. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. It provides for the strengthening of collective deterrence, with an armed attack on one of the participants to be regarded as an attack against them all.
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mecca, saudi arabia, turkiye, ansar allah, houthis, pakistan
Mecca Alliance to Boost Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks – Statement
03:14 GMT 28.11.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 28.11.2026)
Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to step up efforts to ensure the Gulf Arab kingdom's security amid ongoing attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance in Islamabad.
"The Committee reiterated its strong condemnation of persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the Agreement," the document read.
The three nations confirmed their commitment to collective defense, solidarity and respect for the sovereignty of the member states and agreed to continue political and military consultations in order to reduce tensions in the region and resolve disputes peacefully through dialogue.
They welcomed preparations for the launch of the alliance's Saudi-headquartered secretariat, which will coordinate the work of the association.
Separately, the parties discussed cooperation in the defense industry, joint technology development, military training and strengthening the armies to improve the coordination of the forces of the three countries.
The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. It provides for the strengthening of collective deterrence, with an armed attack on one of the participants to be regarded as an attack against them all.