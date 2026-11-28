https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/ukraine-lost-285-bln-in-august-october-due-to-port-downtime---customs-data-1125154546.html
Ukraine Lost $2.85 Bln in August-October Due to Port Downtime - Customs Data
Ukraine Lost $2.85 Bln in August-October Due to Port Downtime - Customs Data
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost $2.85 billion in August-October 2026 due to port downtime compared with the same period last year, according to data from the country's State Customs Service analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-11-28T03:57+0000
2026-11-28T03:57+0000
2026-11-28T04:27+0000
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According to Ukrainian customs figures, Ukraine's seaport exports in monetary terms totaled $1.54 billion from August through October 2026, down from $4.39 billion in the same period of 2025. As a result, Kiev lost $2.85 billion in just three months due to the idle seaports. Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi said on July 23 that vessels had stopped entering Ukrainian ports, with traffic suspended by decision of the shipowners. Kiev is trying to offset the decline in seaport exports by keeping its maritime corridor operational, increasing trade turnover via the Danube and using alternative logistics routes. However, these measures have failed to make up for the losses from falling exports. Ukraine's total exports between August and October this year amounted to $8.13 billion, compared with $9.87 billion during the same period in 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that after the Kiev authorities declared a goal of damaging the Russian economy and began striking oil refineries and vessels carrying civilian cargo, Russia responded with strikes on dual-use facilities vital to the Ukrainian economy. As a result, Kiev has effectively lost its metallurgical industry and revenues from several other goods, Putin said. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the president that in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to halt Russian shipping in the Black Sea region, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting strikes on Ukraine's port infrastructure, halting its operations in the Black Sea.
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Ukraine Lost $2.85 Bln in August-October Due to Port Downtime - Customs Data
03:57 GMT 28.11.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 28.11.2026)
Ukraine lost $2.85 billion in August-October 2026 due to port downtime compared with the same period last year, according to data from the country's State Customs Service analyzed by Sputnik.
According to Ukrainian customs figures, Ukraine's seaport exports in monetary terms totaled $1.54 billion from August through October 2026, down from $4.39 billion in the same period of 2025. As a result, Kiev lost $2.85 billion in just three months due to the idle seaports.
Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi said on July 23 that vessels had stopped entering Ukrainian ports, with traffic suspended by decision of the shipowners.
Kiev is trying to offset the decline in seaport exports by keeping its maritime corridor operational, increasing trade turnover via the Danube and using alternative logistics routes. However, these measures have failed to make up for the losses from falling exports.
Ukraine's total exports between August and October this year amounted to $8.13 billion, compared with $9.87 billion during the same period in 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that after the Kiev authorities declared a goal of damaging the Russian economy and began striking oil refineries and vessels carrying civilian cargo, Russia responded with strikes on dual-use facilities vital to the Ukrainian economy. As a result, Kiev has effectively lost its metallurgical industry and revenues from several other goods, Putin said.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the president that in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to halt Russian shipping in the Black Sea region, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting strikes on Ukraine's port infrastructure, halting its operations in the Black Sea.