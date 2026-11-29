https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/oil-tanker-strikes-mine-in-strait-of-hormuz---iranian-army-1125157669.html
Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Iranian Army
Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Iranian Army
Sputnik International
An oil tanker struck a mine while attempting to pass through an area in the Strait of Hormuz prohibited by Iran, the Iranian army said. 29.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-29T03:16+0000
2026-11-29T03:16+0000
2026-11-29T03:46+0000
us-israel war on iran
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:322:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc023f5923b5dc8387608fd2e9376f34.jpg
"This evening, three oil tankers, acting in violation [of regulations], entered a restricted zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems switched off. As a result, one of the tankers struck a mine and caught fire," the Iranian military said, as quoted by the Fars news agency. It is noted that the other two vessels were forced to alter their courses after the first tanker struck the mine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59c2538b2e56ce79ae02c6b87ee32837.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Iranian Army
03:16 GMT 29.11.2026 (Updated: 03:46 GMT 29.11.2026)
An oil tanker struck a mine while attempting to pass through an area in the Strait of Hormuz prohibited by Iran, the Iranian army said.
"This evening, three oil tankers, acting in violation [of regulations], entered a restricted zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems switched off. As a result, one of the tankers struck a mine and caught fire," the Iranian military said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
It is noted that the other two vessels were forced to alter their courses after the first tanker struck the mine.