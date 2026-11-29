https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/uk-halves-orders-for-anti-drone-laser-weapons---reports-1125157756.html
UK Halves Orders for Anti-Drone Laser Weapons - Reports
UK Halves Orders for Anti-Drone Laser Weapons - Reports
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has halved its orders for the anti-drone laser weapons currently under development, The Sun newspaper reported citing sources within the... 29.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-29T03:37+0000
2026-11-29T03:37+0000
2026-11-29T03:47+0000
military
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The Labour government has slashed the budget for cutting-edge weaponry designed to destroy enemy drones by half, the publication said. According to the newspaper, the British army is now set to receive two DragonFire laser systems instead of the four originally planned. Sources told the paper that these systems would not enter service with the British army before 2028.
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UK Halves Orders for Anti-Drone Laser Weapons - Reports
03:37 GMT 29.11.2026 (Updated: 03:47 GMT 29.11.2026)
The United Kingdom has halved its orders for the anti-drone laser weapons currently under development, The Sun newspaper reported citing sources within the British Defence Ministry.
The Labour government has slashed the budget for cutting-edge weaponry designed to destroy enemy drones by half, the publication said.
According to the newspaper, the British army is now set to receive two DragonFire laser systems instead of the four originally planned. Sources told the paper that these systems would not enter service with the British army before 2028.