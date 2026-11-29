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Witkoff to Make His First Briefing on Ukraine Before US Senate Committee on December 1
Witkoff to Make His First Briefing on Ukraine Before US Senate Committee on December 1
Sputnik International
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is set to hold his first closed-door briefing on Ukraine for the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on... 29.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-29T03:58+0000
2026-11-29T03:58+0000
2026-11-29T03:48+0000
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The event is slated for 2 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) in Room 217 of the US Capitol Visitor Center (Senate side). This space is used for closed-door Senate committee briefings, including those involving the discussion of classified information. As of now, Witkoff is listed as the sole speaker. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said on several occasions that Russia wished to end the hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement. The Russian leader has noted that while Moscow was prepared for negotiations, it saw no such willingness on the part of Kiev.
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us, steve witkoff, ukraine, russia, senate, us senate committee on foreign relations
Witkoff to Make His First Briefing on Ukraine Before US Senate Committee on December 1
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is set to hold his first closed-door briefing on Ukraine for the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on December 1, according to the committee's schedule.
The event is slated for 2 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) in Room 217 of the US Capitol Visitor Center (Senate side). This space is used for closed-door Senate committee briefings, including those involving the discussion of classified information.
As of now, Witkoff is listed as the sole speaker.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said on several occasions that Russia wished to end the hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement. The Russian leader has noted that while Moscow was prepared for negotiations, it saw no such willingness on the part of Kiev.