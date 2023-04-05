https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/israel-defense-forces-says-nine-rockets-fired-at-israel-from-gaza-strip-four-intercepted-1109135441.html

Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted

Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems.

2023-04-05T03:43+0000

2023-04-05T03:43+0000

2023-04-05T03:43+0000

military

israel

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106745251_0:127:2207:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebdb20a3e6cd85bcaf7bec15040f3ec.png

"5 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel tonight. 4 of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that "following the additional sirens that sounded, 4 rockets were launched from Gaza and landed in open areas." Palestinian media reported on Monday that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

isreal, gaza strip, conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict