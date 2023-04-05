https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/israel-defense-forces-says-nine-rockets-fired-at-israel-from-gaza-strip-four-intercepted-1109135441.html
Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted
Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted
The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems.
"5 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel tonight. 4 of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that "following the additional sirens that sounded, 4 rockets were launched from Gaza and landed in open areas." Palestinian media reported on Monday that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.
"5 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel tonight. 4 of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that "following the additional sirens that sounded, 4 rockets were launched from Gaza and landed in open areas."
Palestinian media reported on Monday that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.