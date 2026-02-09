https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/perpetrator-of-assassination-attempt-on-general-alexeyev-recruited-by-ukraines-intel-in-2025-1123608493.html
Perpetrator Of Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Recruited By Ukraine's Intel In 2025
Perpetrator Of Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Recruited By Ukraine's Intel In 2025
Sputnik International
Perpetrator of the assassination attempt Lyubomir Korba was recruited by a Ukraine's security service (SBU) officer in Ternopol in August 2025, the Russian security service said.
Lyubomir Korba was called up with the assistance of Polish intelligence services. The SBU promised $30,000 to the perpetrator for a successful attack. Other statements: *recognized as extremist in Russia and eliminated
05:50 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 09.02.2026)
Lyubomir Korba was called up with the assistance of Polish intelligence services.
The SBU promised $30,000 to the perpetrator for a successful attack.
Korba tracked high-ranking Russian military officers for monthly cryptocurrency payments
Korba received firearms training at a range in Kiev
He was sent to Russia in August 2025 via the Kiev-Moldova-Georgia-Moscow route
The perpetrator waited for General Alexeev at the elevator landing and shot him four times
Accomplice in the assassination attempt, Vasinin, is a supporter of the banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF)* established by Alexei Navalny
He rented an apartment for the perpetrator Korba’s covert stay and gave him the electronic key
Arrested assailant and accomplice admit guilt in the assassination attempt
*recognized as extremist in Russia and eliminated