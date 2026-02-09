https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/perpetrator-of-assassination-attempt-on-general-alexeyev-recruited-by-ukraines-intel-in-2025-1123608493.html

Perpetrator Of Assassination Attempt On General Alexeyev Recruited By Ukraine's Intel In 2025

Perpetrator of the assassination attempt Lyubomir Korba was recruited by a Ukraine's security service (SBU) officer in Ternopol in August 2025, the Russian security service said.

Lyubomir Korba was called up with the assistance of Polish intelligence services. The SBU promised $30,000 to the perpetrator for a successful attack. Other statements: *recognized as extremist in Russia and eliminated

