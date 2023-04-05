https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-stand-to-open-at-innoprom-central-asia-2023-1109166840.html

'Made in Russia' Stand to Open at Innoprom Central Asia 2023

Innoprom: Central Asia 2023, one of the largest international industrial exhibitions in the CIS, will be held in Tashkent on April 24-26. The Russian business community will be represented by the national Made in Russia exhibition organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF), the center reported.

"More than 50 Russian companies representing IT, digital technologies, education, mechanical engineering, medicine, metallurgy, oil and gas, logistics, construction, chemical industry and energy sector will take part in the exhibition ‘Made in Russia,’" the report said.For example, the exhibition will feature a 5D printer, lathes, devices for low-frequency magnetic therapy, gas chromatographs, high-precision micro-ohmmeters, soundproof cabins, fault recorders, intelligent pressure sensors, oxygen gas analyzers, logistics robots, grain harvesting and automotive equipment, and other developments presented under the Made in Russia brand.B2B meetings and negotiations with potential partners from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and other countries are planned to take place within the Made in Russia exhibition.On April 26, the REC will organize a round table titled “Industrialization 2.0. Technological Cooperation Between Russia and Uzbekistan: Personnel Training, Export of Technologies, Development of Joint Ventures." The main topics of the session will be all aspects of technological cooperation between the two countries: training of qualified personnel for Uzbek industry, equipping the country's production units with Russian equipment, technology transfer and creation of joint ventures, localization, and export opportunities. The round table will be attended by representatives of business, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and specialized agencies of Uzbekistan.

