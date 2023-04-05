https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-stand-to-open-at-innoprom-central-asia-2023-1109166840.html
'Made in Russia' Stand to Open at Innoprom Central Asia 2023
'Made in Russia' Stand to Open at Innoprom Central Asia 2023
Innoprom: Central Asia 2023, one of the largest international industrial exhibitions in the CIS, will be held in Tashkent on April 24-26. The Russian business community will be represented by the national Made in Russia exhibition organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF), the center reported.
2023-04-05T14:16+0000
2023-04-05T14:16+0000
2023-04-05T15:17+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
economy
russia
central asia
innoprom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109168838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30d35f0f76fdd07886ad1fcfdde8cb1d.jpg
"More than 50 Russian companies representing IT, digital technologies, education, mechanical engineering, medicine, metallurgy, oil and gas, logistics, construction, chemical industry and energy sector will take part in the exhibition ‘Made in Russia,’" the report said.For example, the exhibition will feature a 5D printer, lathes, devices for low-frequency magnetic therapy, gas chromatographs, high-precision micro-ohmmeters, soundproof cabins, fault recorders, intelligent pressure sensors, oxygen gas analyzers, logistics robots, grain harvesting and automotive equipment, and other developments presented under the Made in Russia brand.B2B meetings and negotiations with potential partners from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and other countries are planned to take place within the Made in Russia exhibition.On April 26, the REC will organize a round table titled “Industrialization 2.0. Technological Cooperation Between Russia and Uzbekistan: Personnel Training, Export of Technologies, Development of Joint Ventures." The main topics of the session will be all aspects of technological cooperation between the two countries: training of qualified personnel for Uzbek industry, equipping the country's production units with Russian equipment, technology transfer and creation of joint ventures, localization, and export opportunities. The round table will be attended by representatives of business, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and specialized agencies of Uzbekistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-showcases-products-technologies--services-at-vietnam-expo-1109163394.html
russia
central asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109168838_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9d98f96249d1adfd6615592a690703.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
made in russia, russian export center (rec), innoprom, central asia
made in russia, russian export center (rec), innoprom, central asia
'Made in Russia' Stand to Open at Innoprom Central Asia 2023
14:16 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 05.04.2023)
Innoprom: Central Asia 2023, one of the largest international industrial exhibitions in the CIS, will be held in Tashkent on April 24-26. The Russian business community will be represented by the national Made in Russia exhibition organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF), the center reported.
"More than 50 Russian companies representing IT, digital technologies, education, mechanical engineering, medicine, metallurgy, oil and gas, logistics
, construction, chemical industry and energy sector will take part in the exhibition ‘Made in Russia,’" the report said.
For example, the exhibition will feature a 5D printer, lathes, devices for low-frequency magnetic therapy, gas chromatographs, high-precision micro-ohmmeters, soundproof cabins, fault recorders, intelligent pressure sensors, oxygen gas analyzers, logistics robots, grain harvesting and automotive equipment, and other developments presented under the Made in Russia brand
.
"Russia is actively developing economic relations with Uzbekistan and the countries of Central Asia. Every year the Innoprom exhibition becomes a platform for laying the foundations for future cooperation and concluding deals. The actively developing economy of the region opens good prospects for Russian exporters of high technology and makes this market attractive. And products made in Russia are traditionally in high demand among partners in the region," said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center.
B2B meetings and negotiations with potential partners from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and other countries are planned to take place within the Made in Russia exhibition.
On April 26, the REC will organize a round table titled “Industrialization 2.0. Technological Cooperation Between Russia and Uzbekistan: Personnel Training, Export of Technologies, Development of Joint Ventures." The main topics of the session will be all aspects of technological cooperation between the two countries: training of qualified personnel for Uzbek industry, equipping the country's production units with Russian equipment, technology transfer and creation of joint ventures, localization, and export opportunities. The round table will be attended by representatives of business, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and specialized agencies of Uzbekistan.